Foster, Rashid to debate issues facing Congress in virtual forum Feb. 28

The Democratic candidates for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District seat will participate next week in an online forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Naperville.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and challenger Qasim Rashid, both of Naperville, are slated to attend the Feb. 28 event, which is set for 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Register at rebrand.ly/dem-forum.

The forum will be livestreamed on the league’s Facebook page. A video recording will be made available later on the league’s YouTube channel.

Foster and Rashid were among the candidates who participated in a Jan. 24 forum at Naperville’s Nichols Library. The session repeatedly was disrupted by anti-Israel protesters, some holding signs supporting Rashid. The protesters were critical of Foster’s and U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza. Several protesters were escorted out by police.

While critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the way Israel has treated civilians in Gaza, Foster has said Israel has a right to retaliate against the terrorists who perpetrated the deadly Oct. 7 attacks.

Rashid has condemned the terror attack and has supported Israel’s right to defend itself. But he’s also called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire, which Foster has not supported.

The winner of the March 19 primary will face one of three Republicans − Jerry Evans of Warrenville, Susan Hathaway-Altman of Geneva or Kent Mercado of Bartlett − in November’s general election.

The 11th District encompasses portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, left, is being challenged by Qasim Rashid for the Democratic nomination in the 11th District.