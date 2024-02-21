Should Naperville adopt a resolution backing a cease-fire in Gaza?

Alicia Fabbre/afabbre@dailyherald.com Dozens of people urged Naperville City Council members Tuesday to pass a resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

Hundreds of residents packed Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting to request the council adopt a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

More than 50 residents spoke during a two-hour public comment session, many in support of the resolution. Several who spoke shared stories about loved ones and friends who have been killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Others expressed outrage over federal funds being used to support Israel in the conflict.

Although city councils do not have any say in foreign policy, supporters of a resolution said it would send a message to a Congress they say is not following the wishes of the majority of Americans who support a cease-fire.

“A majority of Americans are for cease-fire, but only 11% of Congress has called for cease-fire,” Attiya Mobin-Uddin of Naperville told council members. “This is why we need our city councils to stand up as Congress is not representing the majority of Americans.”

Last month, Chicago aldermen passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire. Bolingbrook trustees also have passed a similar resolution.

“The region of Gaza has been marred by violence and strife for far too long,” said Aatif Ali of Naperville. “Today, we stand at a pivotal moment where a call for a permanent cease-fire echoes louder than ever before. It is time for us to recognize that the path to lasting peace in Gaza cannot be paved by bullets and bombs.”

The road to peace and justice in Gaza will not be easy, but it is a journey worth taking,” he added. “Let us seize this moment to sow the seeds of peace and justice so that future generations may reap the rewards of our efforts.”

Two residents opposed the resolution.

“This right here … is just inciting all of this hate,” said Suzanne Hart, a Naperville resident and a former Will County Board member.

“Stop bringing this up in our community,” she added. “There is nothing that is going to happen in the Middle East because Naperville or Chicago or anyone else is going to pass a resolution.”

City council members Tuesday did not respond to the comments or take up the request for a resolution under new business or council comments.

On Wednesday, Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a written statement:

“The council heard from a number of residents on different topics as we do at all of our city council meetings,” he said in the statement. “Our priority is to provide a respectful manner for all individuals to exercise their First Amendment rights to address their local officials. The top priority of our city council is to listen to the community, and we are committed to maintaining decorum and respect during public forum. Comments made at public forum are part of the public record and acknowledgment that their voices have been heard.”