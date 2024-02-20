‘She cares’: Des Plaines officials laud city manager appointee Dorothy Wisniewski

Dorothy Wisniewski formally was hired as Des Plaines’ next city manager on Tuesday. She has been serving as assistant city manager and finance director. Courtesy of Des Plaines

To hear Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski and other officials tell it Tuesday night, the search for the suburb’s next city manager really focused on one person — current Assistant Manager Dorothy Wisniewski.

“This is the obvious choice,” Goczkowski said before the council voted, without objection, to approve Wisniewski’s promotion. “I think Dorothy is going to do great things here.”

Wisniewski, who also serves as finance director, was publicly announced as the mayor’s selection for the post two weeks ago, but a green light from the council was needed to make it official.

She’ll succeed Manager Michael Bartholomew, who is retiring after 12 years in the post.

When she begins her new job April 1, Wisniewski will become Des Plaines’ first female city manager. She acknowledged that barrier-breaking accomplishment Tuesday as she thanked Goczkowski, the aldermen and other officials for their support.

“I am humbled with your entrusting me to serve this community at this level,” Wisniewski said from her usual seat on the dais.

Before coming to city hall in 2007, Wisniewski worked as a senior auditor for KPMG. She started in Des Plaines as finance director and added assistant city manager to her credentials in 2014.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad noted officials have been grooming Wisniewski for the manager’s job.

“It boils down to one thing − she cares,” Sayad said.

Wisniewski’s base salary as manager will be $270,000 per year, up about 26% from her current pay, city documents indicate. Health insurance and access to a municipal car will be among her benefits.

Bartholomew will stay on until March 31 to ensure a smooth transition.