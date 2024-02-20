Nine suburban teachers among 2024 Golden Apple Award finalists

Julianne Collier Courtesy of Golden Apple Foundation

Nine suburban prekindergarten to third-grade teachers are among this year’s 30 finalists for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Those chosen by the Chicago-based Golden Apple Foundation include:

· Julianne Collier of Adlai Stevenson Elementary School in Elk Grove Village;

· Amy Wacker of Tripp Elementary School in Buffalo Grove;

· Aimee Legatzke of Fox Meadow Elementary School in South Elgin;

· Tammy Dati of Hillcrest Elementary School in Antioch;

· Tania Forsman of Elizabeth Idle Elementary School in Darien;

· Alicia Hays of Central Elementary School in Plainfield;

· Alyssa Milano, also of Central Elementary School in Plainfield;

· Wendy Maa of John Middleton Elementary School in Skokie; and

· Christina Tortorello of Sherwood Elementary School in Highland Park.

“These finalists have shown outstanding commitment and made a positive impact on students' growth and learning, significantly contributing to their academic and personal development,” Golden Apple President Alan Mather said in a statement. “We are proud to honor these educators, acknowledging their crucial role in shaping the future of education and inspiring the next generation.”

The Golden Apple Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to preparing, honoring and supporting educators who advance educational opportunities for their students.

The Golden Apple Awards honors outstanding teachers for their lasting and positive effects on students’ lives and in their school communities.

“Amid teacher shortages, it's crucial to recognize educators, like those honored by the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching, for their significant impact on students and the broader educational landscape,” Golden Apple CEO Alicia Winckler said. “Such recognition is essential for promoting the critical importance of the teaching profession.”

The winners of the 2024 Golden Apple Award will be surprised with the news in the spring.

Northwestern University provides a spring sabbatical to recipients at no cost. Each also receives a $5,000 cash award and becomes a fellow of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators — a community that plays an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers through the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs dedicated to addressing the state’s teacher shortage.

