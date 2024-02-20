Early voting begins Wednesday in Cook County. Here’s what you need to know

Early voting for the March 19 primary election begins Wednesday at a handful of sites in Cook County before expanding to more than 50 other locations early next month.

Voters first can cast ballots at six locations, including the county courthouse at 2021 Euclid Ave. in Rolling Meadows.

Limited early voting begins at six locations Wednesday for suburban Cook County residents, before expanding March 4 to more than 50 sites. Daily Herald File Photo

Other locations include: the clerk’s downtown Chicago office, 69 W. Washington Ave.; the Skokie courthouse, 5600 W. Old Orchard Road; the Maywood courthouse, 1311 Maybrook Square, Room 104; the Markham courthouse, 16501 S. Kedzie Ave.; and the Bridgeview courthouse, 10220 S. 76th Ave.

All six sites will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, March 1.

Those who wish to register to vote can do so at those locations as well by providing two pieces of identification.

Early voting will expand on March 4 to more than 50 locations throughout suburban Cook County. A list of locations can be found online at http://tinyurl.com/yckb2498.

Residents of suburban Cook County can check their voter registration status, view a sample ballot, find their polling place and more ta cookcountyclerk.com/VoterInfo.

Early voting has been underway in DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties since Feb. 8.