Three hospitalized after violent family altercation in Barrington

Three people were taken to hospitals and another is in custody after a family dispute turned violent Monday evening in Barrington.

Barrington officials said police responded to a domestic-related altercation at a residence in the 200 block of Walton Street at about 6:30 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a victim was attacked by another member of his family, authorities said. Officials did not provide information about how the others were injured, whether a weapon was used or how those involved are related.

Police and fire officials also would not confirm an ABC 7 report that two people were stabbed inside the home.

Authorities said none of the three who were sent to hospitals suffered life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the suspected attacker, officials added.