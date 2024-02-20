advertisement
Crime

State police investigating reported shooting on Route 53 near Biesterfield Road

Posted February 20, 2024 8:25 am
Jake Griffin
 

Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on Route 53 near Biesterfield Road.

The shooting was reported just before 6:15 a.m. near Elk Grove Village, according to state police officials.

Investigators blocked the right lane of Interstate 355 north of Army Trail Road and the exit ramp from Interstate 390 to eastbound Interstate 290 as well for several hours, but have since cleared the scene.

State police officials said the shooting is being investigated as property damage, no injuries were reported.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Elk Grove Village
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
