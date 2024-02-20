State police investigating reported shooting on Route 53 near Biesterfield Road

Illinois State Police are investigating a reported shooting on Route 53 near Biesterfield Road.

The shooting was reported just before 6:15 a.m. near Elk Grove Village, according to state police officials.

Investigators blocked the right lane of Interstate 355 north of Army Trail Road and the exit ramp from Interstate 390 to eastbound Interstate 290 as well for several hours, but have since cleared the scene.

State police officials said the shooting is being investigated as property damage, no injuries were reported.

No other details about the incident have been released.