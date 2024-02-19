Maine West grad Dugalic leads Serbia into Olympics

Maine West graduate Angela Dugalic, pictured shooting in a 71-64 win over USC on Dec. 30, will compete in her second Olympics this summer as part of Serbia's Senior National Team. Courtesy of UCLA Athletics

We mentioned her in a previous article, but this is bigger news …

Angela Dugalić (Maine West), a senior forward on the UCLA women’s basketball team, qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as part of the Serbian Senior National Team.

Dugalić averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist as starting power forward for Serbia at the FIBA Women’s Qualifying Tournament from Feb. 8-11 in Brazil.

The Paris Games will be Dugalić’s second Olympics. She averaged 3 points and 5.5 rebounds for Serbia in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She has also played in FIBA Women’s Eurobasket in 2021 and helped Serbia go 2-0 in last November’s 2025 Eurobasket Qualifiers.

Washington forward Dalayah Daniels (14) defends against UCLA forward Angela Dugalic (32) during the second half of a game last month in Los Angeles. Associated Press

In 19 games this season for UCLA, 18 of them starts, Dugalić averages 9.1 points, 7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

On Feb. 9, the College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin announced its fall academic honors including its Jack Swartz Academic All-Conference members. A step up from all-academic (minimum 3.30 grade-point average), the Swartz scholars must have a minimum 3.50 GPA and be at their school at least a year. Each CCIW college has a male and female winner.

The fall Jack Swartz winners include: Augustana junior cross country runner Joe Langridge (Maine West) and senior golfer Avery Frick (Geneva); Carroll senior football player Josh Raby (Dundee-Crown) and junior soccer player Grace Tumilty (Willowbrook); Carthage sophomore cross country runner Leela Desharnais (New Trier); Elmhurst senior soccer player Brady Lucas (Lakes); and Millikin junior volleyball player Kailee Itzenhuizer (Naperville North).

On Feb. 10, the Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League named Indiana University forward Ithan DeLorenzo (Naperville North) the league’s most valuable player. Entering American Collegiate Hockey Association Division 2 regionals Feb. 23 in Athens, Ohio, in 53 games DeLorenzo had scored 19 goals with 23 assists.

Southern Illinois men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins (Downers Grove South) is tied for the fourth-fastest out of 14 coaches in program history to reach 80 victories, in 142 games. After his first season as coach, 2019-20, ESPN named Mullins to its “40 under 40” list of top young coaches.

A member of the Saluki and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association halls of fame, as a player Mullins was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference defensive player of the year, set SIU’s assists record and helped the Salukis reach the 2007 Sweet 16 with a school-record 29 victories.

Since 2019, Brendan Mullins (Downers Grove South) has assisted his younger brother. Also a former star player, Brendan joins his brother in the Downers Grove South Hall of Fame.