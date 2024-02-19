Libertyville to pause stormwater construction this year but issue $8.85 million in bonds for pending flood control initiatives

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2019 The two-year construction project to rebuild Rockland Road from Milwaukee Avenue to the Des Plaines River in Libertyville focused on utilities including a new water main and various sizes of storm sewers.

‘Wheels in motion’ for master stormwater plan initiatives

Libertyville will borrow $8.85 million by issuing bonds for two more flood reduction projects as part of an ongoing program to alleviate issues throughout town. But for the first time in several years construction on major projects will pause.

Instead, the village will prepare for the next four or five years of large stormwater control projects, said Paul Kendzior, public works director.

The latest bond issue, approved last week and expected to close Feb. 27, is among eight alternative revenue bonds of varying amounts expected to be needed to fund the village's master stormwater management plan. The bonds and interest are repaid through a stormwater utility fee enacted in 2021 to fund an estimated $53 million in projects.

The multiyear program is designed to invest in the village’s infrastructure. Because of its Aa1 credit rating, the village can borrow at a lower interest rate — 3.28% in the latest issuance — which reduces the cost of projects, according to Finance Director Denise Joseph.

So far, major stormwater-related improvements totaling $16.7 million have been completed along Rockland Road east of Milwaukee Avenue and at Nicholas Dowden Park and the surrounding Highlands subdivision.

Libertyville secured more than $7.64 million of the total in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding received by Illinois and distributed to local entities by the state commerce department for those three flood-reduction projects.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 Crews pour concrete sidewalks around the new ball field at Nicholas-Dowden Park in Libertyville. A floodwater basin was created on the site to stop any future flooding in the surrounding subdivision.

Each took two construction seasons to complete and each was recognized as an American Public Works Association Project of the Year in the transportation and environment categories, respectively, by the Lake County Branch and Chicago Metro Chapter.

A two-year construction project to rebuild Rockland Road east of Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville includes installing oversized storm sewer pipes to better handle stormwater and reduce flooding. The largest is 84 inches in diameter. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

Proceeds from the latest bond issue will fund the final design and bidding documents for the Copeland Manor project with the intent of soliciting construction bids in early 2025, said Jeff Cooper, village engineer. The $6.5 million project (2018 dollars) calls for the installation of a new main line storm sewer and replacement of others to increase capacity.

Bond proceeds also will fund detailed planning for $10.1 million (2018 dollars) Winchester Road Corridor flood-reduction project, according to Joseph.

Cooper said one project that could begin this summer involves lining the remaining 42-inch diameter storm sewer segments running from Nicholas Dowden to Charles Brown park.

He said there won't be the same level of active construction compared to recent summers.

“But there are definitely still continuous ‘wheels in motion’ on the stormwater initiatives,” he added.