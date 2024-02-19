Two charged with attempted armed robbery in Hoffman Estates, one of them for earlier crime

Devin D. Loving

Two Hoffman Estates men have been charged with an attempted armed robbery Friday in the village, while one of them also was charged with an armed robbery that had occurred near the same location two days earlier.

Semaj Bryant, 20, and Devin D. Loving, 18, both of the 1900 block of Haddam Place, were each charged with one count of Class 1 felony attempted armed robbery for the Friday crime.

Loving also was charged with a Class X felony armed robbery for the Feb. 14 crime that led to a soft lockdown at several Hoffman Estates schools during the investigation and search for the suspect. In that armed robbery, a victim’s purse was reportedly taken.

Additional gun charges for both men are pending, Hoffman Estates police said.

At about 4:47 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates for a report of suspicious subjects at the location of Wednesday’s armed robbery.

While checking the area, officers saw two people matching the description witnesses had provided on the 1900 block of Governors Lane. Both appeared to be committing an armed robbery of a third person there, police said.

An officer arrested one of the men at the scene, while the other ran away but was taken into custody after a pursuit.

Two firearms were recovered during the investigation, a .22 Luger and a 9 mm weapon, Hoffman Estates police said.

The two men were denied pretrial release and their next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to police.