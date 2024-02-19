‘We’re just waiting’: Ricketts says Bellinger, Boras not ready to negotiate yet

Cubs' owner Tom Ricketts said the team is waiting for Cody Bellinger, pictured, and agent Scott Boras to engage in contract talks. Associated Press

Over the past four months, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has been the point man on Cody Bellinger updates.

On Monday in Mesa, Ariz., chairman Tom Ricketts took the baton.

Much like Hoyer, Ricketts didn't have much to have much to say about the likelihood of Bellinger coming back to the Cubs on a free-agent contract.

“I'm like everyone else, we're just waiting,” Ricketts said as the Cubs went through their first full-squad workout of spring training. “Waiting for whenever he and his agent (Scott Boras) are going to engage. It could be any time now or it could be in a few weeks. We'll see where it goes.”

The National League's MVP with the Dodgers in 2019, Bellinger signed a one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cubs before last season after three straight injury-prone years with Los Angeles.

The center fielder/first baseman regained his old form, leading the Cubs in batting average (. 307). home runs (26) and RBI (97) while winning NL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Bellinger remains on the free-agent market and is looking for a contract expected to be in the neighborhood of $200 million.

The Cubs have always seemed like the most natural fit, but that feeling has changed as the upcoming season draws near.

“There has been some discussions, but it hasn't become a negotiation yet,” Ricketts said. “Until they are ready to negotiate, there's not much we can do. We just have to wait for when it gets serious before talking about what the end money amounts are.”

Could Ricketts reach out to Boras and get a deal done?

“I don't talk to Scott,” Ricketts said. “One of his signature moves is to go talk to the owner. When you do that, you undermine the credibility of your GM. Inserting yourself into that negotiation, I don't think that helps. I don't talk to him.”