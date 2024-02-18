Chicago man charged with carjacking in Lake Forest

Robert M. Cattell

Illinois State Police arrested a man Friday following a carjacking in Lake Forest the previous day in which the victim was struck with their own car, authorities said in a news release.

Tollway troopers responded to a report of theft of cigarettes at the 7-Eleven on Interstate 94 eastbound Lake Forest Oasis early Thursday morning. Robert J. Cattell, 52, of Chicago, was captured on camera stealing a car while the owner of the vehicle was pumping gas, police said in the news release Sunday.

Cattell attempted fleeing on the stolen vehicle, striking the car’s owner with the driver’s side door, breaking the gas pump hose while in reverse, the release said. The responding trooper pulled up behind the stolen car, while Cattell continued to put the car in reverse, striking the front of the trooper’s squad car. The man then fled the gas station after a short pursuit, according to police.

Illinois State Police agents later located the vehicle following a crash in Chicago. Local police arrested the man on the charge of driving under the influence of drugs, officials said.

The owner of the car was transported to a local area hospital in Lake Forest with injuries that were not life-threatening. Cattel was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Lake County State’s Attorney’s office is charging the man with one count of vehicular hijacking, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and one count of failure to report a personal injury crash.

Cattell was transported to Lake County jail, where he is being held pending a detention hearing.