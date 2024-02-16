advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

New restaurant to replace shuttered Domanico’s in Lake Barrington

Posted February 16, 2024 7:11 pm
Russell Lissau
 

The former home of the short-lived Domanico's Steakhouse and Tapas in Lake Barrington shouldn’t be empty much longer.

A new restaurant is planned for the space, in a shopping center at 28686 W. Northwest Highway. It could open in April, Village Administrator Sharon Peterson said.

The place will be called Orchard Prime Steakhouse, Peterson said. It gets its name from the Orchard Prime Meats of Cary, a butcher shop with the same owners.

Domanico’s closed this past December after less than three years in business. Its owners previously operated Tapas Calpe in Cary.

The village board on Thursday approved a pair of liquor licenses for Orchard Prime Steakhouse.

No significant renovation is needed, Peterson said.

The venture’s ownership includes Sean McHugh, who also has a stake in Galati’s Hideaway in Cary, Peterson said.

McHugh couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Dining Entertainment Lake Barrington News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company