New restaurant to replace shuttered Domanico’s in Lake Barrington

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com A new restaurant is coming to the site of the former Domenico's at 28686 W. Northwest Highway in Lake Barrington. Domenico’s closed in December.

The former home of the short-lived Domanico's Steakhouse and Tapas in Lake Barrington shouldn’t be empty much longer.

A new restaurant is planned for the space, in a shopping center at 28686 W. Northwest Highway. It could open in April, Village Administrator Sharon Peterson said.

The place will be called Orchard Prime Steakhouse, Peterson said. It gets its name from the Orchard Prime Meats of Cary, a butcher shop with the same owners.

Domanico’s closed this past December after less than three years in business. Its owners previously operated Tapas Calpe in Cary.

The village board on Thursday approved a pair of liquor licenses for Orchard Prime Steakhouse.

No significant renovation is needed, Peterson said.

The venture’s ownership includes Sean McHugh, who also has a stake in Galati’s Hideaway in Cary, Peterson said.

McHugh couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.