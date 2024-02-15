‘Your loved ones are forever written in the pages of Aurora history’: Ceremony marks 5th anniversary of mass shooting

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Aurora Police Honor Guard march past a bench that was yet to be unveiled at a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora.

Feb. 15, 2019, the unthinkable happened in Aurora: A man, upset because he was about to be fired from his job, shot five of his co-workers to death.

Thursday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin told their survivors that he wants the city to remember the men as more than victims.

And so Irvin declared that forevermore, each of their birthdays is now their day. It begins Wednesday with Russell Beyer day, the day he would have turned 53.

Irvin made the announcement at a ceremony Thursday evening, where the city also unveiled a memorial granite bench, to be installed outside the Aurora Police Department.

“Your loved ones are forever written in the pages of Aurora history. Their names are forever inscribed in the hearts of the community,” Irvin said.

The shooting

The massacre happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the Henry Pratt Co. plant on Archer Avenue.

The shooter, a 45-year-old Aurora resident, was meeting with company officials and two union representatives. He was about to be fired, according to police.

He and the men were in a small room. He shot plant manager Josh Pinkard, of Oswego; human resources manager Clayton Parks, of Elgin; human resources intern Trevor Wehner of Sheridan; and union chairman Russell Beyer, killing them all. He also shot union steward Timothy Williams, then left the room and shot co-worker Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, to death near a loading dock.

Pinkard, Parks, Wehner, Beyer and Juarez were killed.

The gunman then shot at police, injuring five of them. Another suffered a non-gunshot injury.

Police chased him throughout the building, cornered him and shot him to death.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Joshua Beyer stops to look at a photo of his late brother Russell Beyer as his parents Ted and Joyce Beyer walk away after a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora. Russell was one of five people killed.

The families

Representatives of each family joined Irvin to receive plaques. Only one spoke — Emily Pinkard, Josh Pinkard’s daughter. She recalled how one of her favorite things to do each day as a child was to wait at the door for her father to return from work. “I planned to do the same thing Feb. 15, 2019,” she said.

“My father was a kind, loving, godly man,” she said. “He loved his job, his family, his friends,” she said.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Axel Parks looks at his mother Abby as she touches a granite bench inscribed with the boy’s father’s name at a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora. Axel was 10 months old when his father Clayton was killed, along with four others, in the shooting. The bench will be installed outside the Aurora Police Department.

First responders

Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe recalled how just the year before the department had undergone training on how to respond to active-shooter situations.

“We never thought this level of evil would ever appear in our city. We were wrong,” McCabe said.

The police and fire departments have received hundreds of requests from departments across the country to teach about what they learned from the shooting. The last slide in the presentation is always one bearing the names of the five victims, McCabe said.

“We make sure the memories of your loved ones continue on,” McCabe said.

The officers who were injured returned to duty. Three have since retired.

Pratt closed the plant in March 2022.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The audience lifts candles at a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Members of the Vicente Juarez family bow their heads at a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora. Juarez was one of five people killed. He was a forklift operator.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross holds the hand of Emily Pinkard, whose father Josh was killed in a mass shooting five years ago, after a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Aurora Alderwomen Shweta Baid and Patsy Smith hug as Mayor Richard Irvin speaks at a candlelight vigil Thursday to mark the 5th anniversary of the Henry Pratt Co. mass shooting in Aurora. At right is Alderman Edward Bugg.

