advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Surprise, surprise: Bedard to return tonight for Blackhawks
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wheeling woman latest victim of robbers targeting bank customers, police say

Posted February 15, 2024 4:59 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A Wheeling woman was followed home from a bank and robbed Wednesday afternoon in the latest such crime in the suburbs, police said.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, reported the robbery to police about 2 p.m. She said she was followed from a bank in Buffalo Grove to her apartment building on the 500 block of Wheeling Road by two men in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

After she pulled into the garage, they confronted her, pushed her to the ground and stole cash and a debit card, Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, Steffen said.

At least four similar incidents involving thieves in a dark Infiniti SUV have been reported in other suburbs, police said.

Wheeling police are investigating and intend to review security video.

Police urged people to be aware of their surroundings when leaving banks and cash machines. If you suspect you’re being followed, stay in your car and call 911, police said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime News Wheeling
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company