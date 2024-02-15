Wheeling woman latest victim of robbers targeting bank customers, police say

A Wheeling woman was followed home from a bank and robbed Wednesday afternoon in the latest such crime in the suburbs, police said.

The woman, who suffered minor injuries, reported the robbery to police about 2 p.m. She said she was followed from a bank in Buffalo Grove to her apartment building on the 500 block of Wheeling Road by two men in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

After she pulled into the garage, they confronted her, pushed her to the ground and stole cash and a debit card, Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, Steffen said.

At least four similar incidents involving thieves in a dark Infiniti SUV have been reported in other suburbs, police said.

Wheeling police are investigating and intend to review security video.

Police urged people to be aware of their surroundings when leaving banks and cash machines. If you suspect you’re being followed, stay in your car and call 911, police said.