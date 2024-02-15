Sheriff: Man who showed up drunk to DUI impact panel attacked sergeant

Nicholas R. Goheen Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Lake County sheriff’s sergeant suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening while arresting a Park City man who authorities say was intoxicated while attending an event for those arrested for driving under the influence.

Nicholas R. Goheen, 41, of the 3400 block of Mary Avenue, faces several charges in connection with the scuffle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sergeant was providing security for the event in the 19300 block of West Washington Street near Grayslake when at about 6:45 p.m. he noticed an audience member sleeping, sheriff’s police said.

The event, known as a victim impact panel, features people who were injured or lost a loved one as a result of an intoxicated driver discussing how it affected their lives.

The sergeant woke the man and told him one of the requirements to receive credit for attending is to stay awake, authorities said. The sergeant then smelled alcohol on Goheen’s breath and asked him to leave, according to sheriff’s police.

Goheen became aggressive and pushed, grabbed and scuffled with the sergeant, authorities said. The sergeant eventually took Goheen into custody but sustained minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Goheen is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony; resisting arrest; and obstructing identification. He was jailed pending a court hearing Thursday.