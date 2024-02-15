Another new restaurant is coming to Des Plaines

An entrepreneur plans to convert a former Des Plaines pool hall and bar into a restaurant.

But before Brunch City Cafe can serve its first omelet or stack of pancakes at 901 E. Oakton St., exterior and interior renovations expected to cost nearly $800,000 are needed, city documents indicate. The prospective operator has applied for a city grant to help cover those costs.

Lumnije Halimi and a company called the Lea Hospitality Group are behind the plan, documents indicate.

They’re eyeing the former Excueses Bar and Billiards − a 4,075-square-foot, freestanding building in the 5th Ward − for the new venture. Excueses closed in 2021, a city spokeswoman said.

To make the restaurant plan a reality, changes need to be made to the building’s electrical and plumbing systems and the facade. New kitchen equipment is needed, too, documents indicate, among other improvements.

The city council will consider a $100,000 grant from Des Plaines’ business assistance program when it meets Tuesday night.

Because the grant request is for more than $10,000, council approval is needed. If approved, the money will be delivered after work is completed.

The restaurant is expected to open this year.

A new restaurant called Brunch City Cafe is planned for a former pool hall and bar at 901 E. Oakton St. in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Foxtail on the Lake, Galaxy Hot Pot and Charcoal Delights are among the local restaurants and other businesses that have been awarded grants through the program in recent years.

The council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at city hall, 1420 Miner St., rather than Monday because Monday is a federal holiday.

The meeting will be open to the public. It also can be viewed live online at desplaines.org.

The proposed grant for Brunch City Cafe isn’t the only one on the meeting’s agenda. The council also is scheduled to discuss a $45,000 grant for the soon-to-open Que Bola Cuban Café, 1940 E. Touhy Ave.

The restaurateurs initially requested a $35,000 grant but have updated the figure.

Que Bola Cuban Café should open later this month.