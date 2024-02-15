Kaneland High, sheriff’s office mourning death of school resource officer

Christopher Ruchaj

A Kane County deputy who was the school resource officer at Kaneland High School in Maple Park has died, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

Deputy Christopher Ruchaj, 50, died of cardiac arrest Wednesday at his home.

Ruchaj had worked for the sheriff’s office for 25 years.

“There are no words to express our gratitude and appreciation for his many years of service and dedication to both the KCSO and the community he served,” Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in a news release. “Deputy Ruchaj was an extraordinary friend, coworker and brother.”

Counselors have been made available to students and staff at the school. Administrators told students, staff and parents about the death Wednesday morning.

Hain said Ruchaj was passionate about guiding children toward a positive path.

He recently participated in a roundtable discussion concerning online safety, emphasizing the importance of parents engaging in conversations with their teenagers about the enduring nature of social media content.

Ruchaj was the father of three children.

He had served as a Sugar Grove Fire Protection District trustee.