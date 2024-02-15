advertisement
Crime

Man charged with firing shots through Batavia apartment wall

Posted February 15, 2024 3:13 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after bullets went through a wall into another apartment Wednesday in Batavia.

Martin Gonzalez Jr., 35, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, which is a felony, and misdemeanor reckless conduct, according to a news release from the Batavia Police Department.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. at a complex in the 1100 block of West Wilson Street. A resident told police they heard a “loud pop” and found bullet holes in a wall.

Police determined they likely came from an adjacent apartment. Police spoke with two men in that apartment and determined the shots unintentionally were fired when a gun was being handled.

Nobody was injured.

Gonzalez was processed and released at the Batavia Police Department.

