State investigating complaints of ‘bad gas’ sold at Palatine station

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com SNK Fuels in Palatine is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Agriculture after complaints about cars breaking down shortly after being filled up there. A station manager attributed the problem to water leaking into an underground storage tank.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is investigating a Palatine gas station after customers complained that their vehicles broke down shortly after filling up.

SNK Fuels, 802 W. Palatine Road, is still selling regular unleaded gasoline, but has cut off sales from its premium and unleaded-plus pumps.

A representative of the station’s management blamed the problems on water leaking into underground tanks through a faulty seal. As soon as they learned of the problems, they restricted sales, the representative said. The contaminated gasoline has been pumped out, and customers who experienced vehicle problems are being reimbursed, they added.

Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen said that when the village became aware of the issue, officials contacted the Illinois State Fire Marshal, which regulates underground tanks, and the Illinois Department of Agriculture, which regulates the quality of gas. Both agencies quickly responded, he said.

A department of agriculture spokesperson confirmed the agency is investigating, but declined further comment.

Palatine police took reports from car owners who fueled up at the station and then said their cars stopped running. The reports indicate that while water may be the culprit, the gas itself could be the problem.

In one report from Jan. 25, a driver of a malfunctioning vehicle siphoned the gas and said there appeared to be water in the fuel.

On Jan. 29, the owner of a Toyota Corolla told police that the vehicle broke down while driving away from the station and had to be towed to a repair shop. The driver said the shop attributed the problem to “bad gas” — the gas in the vehicle was 85 octane rather than the standard 87, 89 or 93. The car was towed to another location, with repairs amounting to $1,093, reports state.

Hoffman Estates resident Roy Basa said he filled up his Mercedes GLC SUV with premium on Jan. 26 and within five minutes experienced engine problems.

“It was stopping and going, a jerking motion,” he said.

He said a dealership took a sample and determined the fuel had too much ethanol. When he reached out to SNK, he was told he would be reimbursed for his expenses, including $650 for repairs and $50 for the cost of the fuel.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Stickers on the pumps at SNK Fuels in Palatine inform customers that it is not selling premium or unleaded-plus gas.

Mike Bruens of Casey Automotive in Palatine said his shop serviced four cars that wouldn’t run after being fueled at SNK Fuels.

He said there are two possible causes — water in the tank or E85, a corn-based fuel that has less octane, in the tanks.

“All cars are not compatible with E85 gasoline,” he said. “If the car is not compatible, it will not combust. And if there is on top of it, water or moisture or anything else in the fuel that’s in there, that will compromise the performance of the car. We in general see cars that have multiple drivability issues with improper octane in the fuel they pumped into their vehicles.”