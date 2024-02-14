Search for armed robber in Hoffman Estates puts nearby schools on lockdown

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

Six schools in Hoffman Estates were secured late Wednesday morning as police searched for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Hoffman Estates police said officers responded at 10:51 a.m. to a report of a masked man taking a victim’s purse at gunpoint on the 2300 block of Hassell Road.

The robber reportedly ran east from the scene, causing a large police presence during the search.

Hoffman Estates High School was put on a soft lockdown, which has since been lifted, according to Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 also sent out an alert stating that its Eisenhower, MacArthur, Muir, Churchill and Lincoln Prairie schools had been secured during the search.

The robbery remains under investigation and no arrests had been made as of midafternoon, according to Hoffman Estates police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Marc Shaw at marc.shaw@vohe.org or (847) 781-2849.