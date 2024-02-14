DuPage forest preserve district likely to keep Springfield lobbyist

DuPage County Forest Preserve District leaders plan to continue to use a Chicago-based lobbying firm to push their agenda in Springfield.

The forest preserve district has enlisted Government Navigation Group, formerly PAR Solutions, as its state lobbyist for nearly 20 years.

The firm’s existing $60,000-a-year contract with the district expires at the end of this month.

It’s been a “successful relationship,” said Ed Stevenson, the district’s executive advisor.

Forest preserve officials have recommended approving another one-year, $60,000 contract to retain Government Navigation Group. The firm would continue to be paid in $5,000 monthly installments.

Paul Rosenfeld is the firm’s managing partner.

“You’ll see the contract cost is at no change over recent years,” Stevenson told forest preserve commissioners at a planning session on Tuesday.

Forest preserve officials say they rely on the lobbying firm to keep tabs on legislation introduced in the Illinois General Assembly.

Officials also send the lobbyist to Springfield to seek funding for various projects through grant applications submitted to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources or another agency of the state.

Government Navigation Group has mainly contributed to Democratic campaigns in recent years. The campaign fund for Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias reported receiving $1,000 from the firm in December, state records show. The firm donated $5,000 to state Senate President Don Harmon’s campaign in 2022.

The county government for DuPage has a team of lobbyists representing its interests at both the state and federal levels.