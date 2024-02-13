‘We move the country’: Labor actions by ride-share drivers, flight attendants hit O’Hare and U.S. this week

Travelers meet up with Uber and Lyft drivers at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Ride-share drivers are set to strike Wednesday. Daily Herald File Photo

Ride-share drivers will strike at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday on the heels of a picket by flight attendants Tuesday.

The labor actions aren’t connected, although both are nationwide and involve wages and working conditions.

Thousands of Lyft and Uber drivers will stay at home during the one-day walkout that will hit travelers going to and from O’Hare and Midway International Airport on Valentine’s Day.

Similar protests are scheduled at Austin, Hartford, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, and Tampa airports, organizers with the Justice for App Workers coalition said.

“We move the country,” longtime Chicago-area Uber driver Steven Everett said Monday.

And initially, “Uber was the best thing since sliced bread. But in the last four years ride-share drivers been feeling the pressure of unjust pay” and up to 12-hour shifts, he said.

Workers also are concerned drivers can be deactivated by the app companies based on complaints without a chance to give their side or appeal, Everett said.

Lyft said in a statement that “we are constantly working to improve the driver experience.” New offers to drivers include “a new earnings commitment and an improved deactivation appeals process. Now, drivers will always make at least 70% of the weekly rider fares after external fees.”

Meanwhile, flights attendants with American, Southwest and United airlines, who belong to separate unions, will converge to picket outside 30 U.S. airports Tuesday, including O’Hare.

“Everybody will be there. All of us are in the same spot,” said Jake Fisher, secretary for the Association of Flight Attendants Council 8, representing United employees in the region.

“We’re in contract negotiations with management teams that have been dragging their feet.”

Union leaders said long days, difficult conditions and working with no raises or contracts are among the reasons for protesting.

In a statement, United noted that a federal mediator is scheduled to hold an initial negotiation session on March 19.

“We’re looking forward to working with the AFA to narrow the issues so that we can continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants,” officials said.