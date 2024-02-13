advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Students at St. Theresa School in Palatine help prepare for Ash Wednesday

Posted February 13, 2024 3:58 pm
Paul Valade
 

In preparation for the beginning of Lent, about 435 students from St. Theresa School in Palatine gathered outside Tuesday to take part in the ceremonial burning of palm leaves to create the ashes that will be distributed to Christians on Ash Wednesday.

Deacon Jim Devine led the Catholic school’s students, teachers and staff in prayer before lighting the palms.

Devine described Lent as a season when Christians around the world prepare themselves for Easter through periods of penance and sacrifice.

“We try to emulate what Jesus did for us by dying on the cross,” he said. “Ash Wednesday is really the beginning of that, where it’s called to mind by the ashes we put on our forehead. It’s a constant reminder of dust we were and dust we shall return.”

Principal Mary Keenley hopes the students hold onto memories of the ceremony and think of how they can give of themselves.

“We are entering into the most sacred season of the year,” she said. “And when you do activities like this that are so visceral and so alive, it burns into their memories the idea of something very different is about to happen, something special is about to happen.”

  Students from St. Theresa School in Palatine pray Tuesday before the burning of palm leaves. Ashes from the burned leaves will be used in Ash Wednesday services marking the start of Lent. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
  Deacon Jim Devine and students from St. Theresa School in Palatine watch palm leaves burn Tuesday in preparation for Ash Wednesday services. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Lifestyle News Palatine Religion
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company