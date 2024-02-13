Police looking in South Barrington area for suspects in semi-truck tractor theft

Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing a semi-tractor truck in Elmhurst and driving it to South Barrington overnight Tuesday.

Elmhurst police say they and Illinois State Police stopped the truck and a sedan used in the theft. Three men ran from the vehicles. One was arrested shortly after near Penny and Bartlett roads.

The two other men are still at large. One was last seen at Covered Bridge and Barrington roads; the other, near Liberty Drive and Bartlett.

The men are described as white and about 30 years old. One was wearing a tan or light-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants. The other was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you see a suspicious person in those areas, police ask you to call 911.