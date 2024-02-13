French market may set up shop in Elmhurst

Elmhurst leaders have been working to bring a weekly French Market, like the one here in Geneva, to the city this June. Daily Herald File Photo

Elmhurst could say “bonjour” to a French market this summer.

City officials have drafted an agreement to allow Bensidoun USA to operate a new weekly market near the Elmhurst Art Museum. The open-air market would run Sundays from June through October in the municipal parking lot at the corner of Park and Prospect avenues.

Bensidoun is the same company behind the bustling French market in downtown Wheaton. French nuns from St. Roger Abbey arrive every Saturday morning with their patisserie: sparkling fruit and lemon tartlets, baguettes and flaky chocolate croissants. Shoppers also can find fresh-cut flowers, cheeses, Michigan blueberries and organic produce.

The Elmhurst French Market would operate on a one-year trial basis under the proposed terms of a license agreement between the city and Bensidoun. After the first year, officials would decide whether to continue hosting the event.

The Elmhurst public affairs and safety committee has been working on the market logistics. A committee report will be put before the city council at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, a city spokeswoman confirmed.

Organizers identified the municipal lot as an ideal spot for the market because there’s an ample amount of surrounding public parking. The market also would not require street closures, according to committee members.

“That’s probably the only location that fits,” said John Quigley, president and CEO of the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce. “There’s not a lot of open space in downtown Elmhurst anymore. Surface parking lots have given way to parking decks and other developments.”

The proposed hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays during the market season. Some 15 years ago, a market also was held on Sunday mornings in a bank parking lot downtown, Quigley said.

“In general, while I believe French markets can attract nonresidents into our community and into the downtown, I still don’t know if those people come back when the downtown is in full operation,” said Quigley, raising a concern. “And on a Sunday, stores won’t be open for most of the hours of the French market.”

Bensidoun would open vendor registration solely to Elmhurst businesses at least four weeks prior to offering slots to vendors outside of the city. Quigley called it a “smart move” to allow Elmhurst businesses the right of first refusal to reserve vendor space.

“I want the French market to be successful but not at the expense of Elmhurst businesses,” Quigley said.

Bensidoun USA would also pay the city a $500 operating fee to use the lot at 180 W. Park Ave. The company would be responsible for setting up and taking down the market.

The Wheaton French market has become a downtown business incubator. Suzette’s Creperie, Amante Marketplace and MION Artisan Soap Co. built their customer base through the French market before moving into brick-and-mortar storefronts.