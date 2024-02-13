Crews battling significant industrial fire near O’Hare
Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a large fire near O’Hare International Airport.
The fire was reported just west of the airport near the intersection of Devon Avenue and Ellis Street in Bensenville.
Initial reports indicated it was a warehouse in an industrial park that was ablaze, but fire officials later updated information to note that multiple trailers outside the warehouse had caught fire.
At least two ladder trucks are on scene pouring water onto the blaze and a massive plume of smoke was visible for miles.
No additional details about the fire were immediately available.
