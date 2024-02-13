Chiropractor charged with sexually assaulting patient

David Williamson

A chiropractor has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient at an office in Campton Hills.

David A. Williamson, 49, of the 600 block of Thornwood Drive in South Elgin, is charged with criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual abuse and battery, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state’s attorney alleges Williamson assaulted a patient on Dec. 20.

State records indicate Williamson has had a license since 2001 and has never faced discipline.