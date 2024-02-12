Chocolate-dipped strawberries await Valentine’s Day procrastinators at Morkes in Palatine

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Chocolate streams from the base of a strawberry as it is dipped at Morkes Chocolates on Friday in Palatine.

Valentine’s Day procrastinators have a perfect excuse to wait until the last minute to pick something out for their sweetest at Morkes Chocolates in Palatine.

Fresh chocolate-dipped strawberries — the most popular item at the shop — have a short shelf life, so it's best to purchase them no sooner than a day or two before Valentine’s Day, owner Rhonda Dehn said.

“We do a lot of chocolate-dipped strawberries and those are something that you need to pick up a day or two before you're going to be giving it,” Dehn said. “We’ll make them all day long, and we’ll go through 30 flats of strawberries — hundreds and hundreds of strawberries.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Strawberries have been dipped in, from left, white, milk and dark chocolate at Morkes Chocolates on Friday in Palatine.

Heart-shaped gift boxes of chocolates that come in a variety of sizes and weights are also popular, she said.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com There are dozens of options for Valentine’s Day at Morkes Chocolates Friday in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Mark Dehn holds a tray of chocolate-covered pretzels decorated for Valentine’s Day at Morkes Chocolates Friday in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Owner Rhonda Dehn is ready for Valentine’s Day at Morkes Chocolates Friday in Palatine.

Dehn, husband Mark and staff members have been busy making dozens of varieties of chocolate in the store’s kitchen, and they’re already getting a head start on other holidays, making chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil for St. Patrick's Day and chocolate bunnies for Easter.

And with Fat Tuesday on the eve of Valentine’s Day this year, they had been making paczkis as well.

Dehn, a member of the Morkes family, said Morkes has been making chocolate since 1920.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Chocolate-covered pretzels decorated for Valentine’s Day line a tray at Morkes Chocolates Friday in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Chocolate hearts have been prepared for Valentine’s Day at Morkes Chocolates Friday in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com There are plenty of options for Valentine’s Day customers can choose from at Morkes Chocolates in Palatine.

Two other locations — one in Huntley and the other in Cedar Lake, Indiana — are independently owned and operated.