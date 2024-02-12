advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Dining

Fat Rosie’s moving into old Park Tavern in Rosemont

Posted February 12, 2024 1:04 pm
Christopher Placek
 

Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar plans to open this year in the Rosemont entertainment district space recently vacated by Park Tavern, officials said Monday.

The village board Monday morning inked a $2.9 million contract to sell the two-story, 9,000-square-foot space within Parkway Bank Park to CapitalSpring, a private equity firm that recently acquired the Mexican restaurant chain.

The sale comes a little more than a month after village trustees approved a $1 million buyout of the lease of Park Tavern, which was one of the original venues of the entertainment district that opened in 2012.

Fat Rosie’s, which also has locations in Schaumburg, Lincolnwood, Lincolnshire, Naperville and Frankfort, could serve as competition to another of the Rosemont entertainment district’s original venues, Adobe Gilas. The latter Mexican venue has 10 years left on its lease, but that agreement is with proprietors of Sugar Factory, which is in the same building, and not with the village.

“I see Adobe Gilas being a bar,” Mayor Brad Stephens said. “If they feel it’s competition, they can repurpose.”

For example, Stephens said, the former Hofbräuhaus Chicago German beer hall was converted into Crust, a pizzeria and craft beer bar, and Five Roses Pub became the Mediterranean-inspired Saltwater Coastal Grill.

In the case of Fat Rosie’s, founder Scott Harris had previously explored a Rosemont move.

“There’s a bit of an entertainment value to it,” said Stephens, noting the mariachi performers that go from table to table. “It’s a family-fun entertainment restaurant.”

And, he added, “the queso skillet will knock your socks off.”

The business will go before the village zoning board of appeals March 5 for initial review of a special use permit. Some interior renovations are planned, but the large bar left by Park Tavern will remain in place, Stephens said. The new restaurant also purchased the old restaurant’s kitchen equipment.

The brick-and-mortar acquisition by Fat Rosie’s ownership also includes Park Tavern’s old top floor patio that extends onto the roof of the neighboring Zanies Comedy Club.

Village officials in recent years have been selling the entertainment district buildings to their operators; leases only remain at Zanies, Bub City/Joe’s Live, and a ground lease at iFly Indoor Skydiving.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Dining Entertainment Rosemont
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company