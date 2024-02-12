South Barrington accounttant pleads guilty to tax evasion charges

A South Barrington accountant pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges and faces five years in federal prison when sentenced later this year.

Imran Mahmood, 56, was accused of evading more than $3.4 million in federal and state income taxes for four years.

Prosecutors allege that Mahmood was employed as the accountant for a nonprofit organization and related business between 2011 and 2014 and siphoned more than $9 million mostly intended for the nonprofit into personal bank accounts.

His sentencing is slated for June 11.