Why an exotic car storage facility could be coming to South Barrington

Ferris Bueller's pal Cameron Frye may have had a 1961 Ferrari 250GT California and a couple other valuable cars in his glass-walled garage, but the company behind a proposed automobile storage venture in South Barrington envisions something even grander.

The BeSpoke Group wants to open a high-end storage facility for luxury, exotic and classic cars at the Arboretum of South Barrington. To be dubbed Bespoke Motor Union, it’ll be more like a clubhouse than a garage, with spaces that can be equipped with game tables, lounges and other amenities for deep-pocketed customers.

“Each unit is a blank slate, allowing you to design the space of your dreams,” the BeSpoke website says.

Based in Las Vegas, BeSpoke has proposed building a 115,000-square-foot facility on what is now open space on the northwest side of the Arboretum.

The 50 temperature-controlled units would be sold individually to customers, not rented month-to-month. BeSpoke calls them car condominiums.

One- and two-story units would be available. A rooftop lounge and a swimming pool are part of the plans.

A BeSpoke Motor Union facility already is being constructed in Gilberts.

BeSpoke representatives spoke to the South Barrington village board about their proposal last week. No formal action was taken.

For the plan to move forward, the village’s plan commission, architectural control commission and village board will need to formally review the plans, which would need to be added to the greater plans for the Arboretum.

Construction could take 18 months to 24 months, Village Administrator Robert Palmer said.

Trustees have “a lot of interest” in the proposal, Palmer said.

Des Plaines-based Compasspoint Development has a similar project planned for downtown Barrington. Its Roost Motor Club will offer 38 car condominiums.

The BeSpoke Group has proposed building a storage facility for luxury and exotic cars in South Barrington. Courtesy of BeSpoke Group

The BeSpoke Group has proposed building a storage facility for luxury and exotic cars in South Barrington. It would resemble a fancy clubhouse more than a garage. Courtesy of the BeSpoke Group