advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

From puppies to I-PASS sticker tags, Chicago Auto Show isn’t just cars

Posted February 10, 2024 6:00 am
Marni Pyke
 

There are a lot more attractions under the hood of the Chicago Auto Show, which opens Saturday, than just vehicles.

Here’s a look at some other events than range from befriending puppies to picking up a new tollway sticker.

For starters, Subaru with Anderson Humane of South Elgin and the Anti-Cruelty Society are holding pet adoptions each day of the show. The pups can be found in the Subaru area.

  The Subaru exhibit at the Chicago Auto Show features a pet adoption area. Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com

Another ongoing feature, free I-PASS sticker tags will be available from the Illinois tollway’s booth near the GMC and Buick exhibits.

The agency is transitioning from hard-case transponders to smaller and cheaper sticker tags.

Distribution of sticker tags at tollway customer service centers started Jan. 26. So far, about 500 customers a day have picked one up, said Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse, who was handing out the devices Thursday at a media preview.

Stickers became available at Jewel-Osco stores and online Monday. Since then, over 13,000 orders were placed through the tollway’s website and mobile app as of Thursday afternoon, Rouse said.

  The Illinois tollway is offering free sticker tags to replace transponders at the Chicago Auto Show. Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com

And for parents, the Daily Herald is sponsoring a Family Day on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19.

Activities include: the Forest Preserve District of Cook County’s Skins and Skulls display, music by School of Rock, storytelling and crafts with the Trickster Cultural Center, and indoor golf from the Schaumburg Park District.

The auto show runs through Feb. 19. Hours most days are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults. Seniors 62 and older and children ages 4 through 12 will pay $12. To learn more or purchase tickets, go to chicagoautoshow.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Entertainment News Transportation
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company