Arlington Heights police seek help locating woman, 28, reported missing and endangered

Francesca M. Mason

The Arlington Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a woman reported missing and endangered.

At the police department’s request, the Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Francesca M. Mason, a 28-year-old white female. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 315 pounds. She has red hair and may not be wearing shoes. She was last seen leaving the Kenneth Young Center in Arlington Heights on foot.

Mason has a condition that places her in danger, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mason should contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300 or call 911.