‘A bright light around the fire house’: Oak Brook Fire Department mourns death of firefighter

The Oak Brook Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter/paramedic who died of leukemia.

According to a news release from the village of Oak Brook, Tom “Tommy” Sinclair, who died Friday, surrounded by family, had been battling a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia for the last eight months.

Sinclair served Oak Brook for nearly eight years as a firefighter/paramedic, according to the news release. During his tenure he held numerous certifications with the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal and also served on the MABAS Division 12 Hazardous Materials Team.

According to the village, Sinclair was a master of his craft and passionate about the fire service. He was described as “always there when you needed someone no matter what the request,” as well as “a bright light around the fire house (whose) presence always brought about an infectious laughter.”

Prior to joining Oak Brook, Sinclair served with the Roberts Park and Plainfield fire protection districts for a combined 17 years.

Outside of the firehouse, Sinclair was described as a devoted family man and outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish.

Arrangements are pending.