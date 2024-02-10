Boys wrestling: Barrington sectional sends 52 to state

There was a mouthwatering cast of all stars Saturday afternoon at the Class 3A Barrington wrestling sectional — so good that several could bring a trophy haul back from the state tournament which could include a handful of state champions.

The area has produced its own magnificent seven of young men who at the start of this two-day event came in the top five in the most recent state polls.

All-in-all, 52 from this sectional advanced into the 3A state tournament which begins Thursday afternoon at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois.

Among them are the twin No. 1s at 157 (Aaron Stewart, Warren) and Jaxon Penovich (190) from Prospect who both validated their lofty status when each captured sectional titles.

Stewart (39-2) would defeat No. 3 Brody Sendele (Hononegah, 43-2) in a hard fought 3-1 decision when a big throw near the edge with 10 seconds remaining brought the big crowd alive.

“He (Sendele) didn't do anything I didn't expect. I always felt in control in our match — even with it being a 1-1 match right up until the end,” said Stewart, third a year ago at state as a freshman, who like all of the sectional champions will receive a top-four seed at state, and first-round bye.

Penovich (41-3) was unstoppable in his three matches, recording a pin, and a pair of tech-falls including his final with No. 7 Quinn Herbert from Loyola Academy.

“I am a much different wrestler from a year ago — mentally stronger, and a little bit humbled from finishing fifth last year at state,” said Penovich, who now has 22 pins, and 17 tech-falls on the season.

The final session of the tournament would feature No. 1 Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, 40-3) vs. No. 2 Caleb Nobel (Warren, 38-3) in a rematch of an earlier contest in which Cassioppi prevailed 4-2.

“I wasn't as sharp as I could have been in the first time we met. But today that first takedown got me started right. We hopefully will see each other in the state final,” said Noble.

No. 2 Matt Kubas (Libertyville, 36-3) thrashed the competition at 175 pounds, including his 11-2 major decision victory over NSC rival Themba Sitshela (Stevenson, 35-16) whose impressive late-season run sends him to state for the first time in his career.

“It's one match at a time for me — not overthinking anything at all — and just going out and giving it my best effort,” said Kubas, fourth a year ago at state with a 43-9 overall record.

Fremd junior Evan Gosz (144, 34-0) is now a three-time sectional champion following his third tech-fall triumph, the last coming at the expense of Jake Hanson (31-11) from Hersey.

“After finishing third at state (two) years in a row (it's) all about putting together three great days at state to get into the state final,” said Gosz, who is 119-6 overall in his three seasons.

William Cole (Round Lake, 285, 41-1) continued his run toward a hopeful first state title for the Round Lake program following his marvelous three-bout effort that ended with a 6-1 decision over Markos Mihalopoulos (39-9) of Huntley, who is now a two-time state qualifier.

“I feel like I am better than last year because of my confidence, which has made me so much for calm, and composed out there,” said Cole, who along with his teammates Alejandro Cordova (36-7) and Grayson Kongkaeow (126, 36-13) gave the Panthers their best sectional results since 2003.

Cordova took a medical forfeit at 120 when Luke Berktold (Libertyville, 33-6) was unable to go in the final due to a knee injury.

Barrington senior Rhenzo Augusto (150, 2-0 38-5) would give the Barrington faithful plenty to be proud of after his 2-0 defeat over three-time state qualifier Pedro Jimenez (37-3) from McHenry.

“To be honest, it's amazing to win a sectional title in my final match ever here on our home mats,” said Augusto, now a two-time state qualifier.

Augusto will be joined by three teammates in Champaign.

No. 4 Abdulloh Khakimov (Hersey, 29-6) claimed his first sectional crown after an 8-2 decision over No. 7 Drew Fifield (19-10) from Fremd.

“Abdulloh just keeps getting better and better each time out,” said a proud Hersey coach Joe Rupslauk, who will travel downstate with six of his men, the same as Warren, and two less than No. 7 Hononegah.

The Huskies will meet Hononegah in a dual-team sectional semifinal on Feb. 20.

Royce Lopez (28-7) joined Noble and Stewart atop the podium when the Warren sophomore beat three-time state qualifier Connor Munn (Prospect, 38-8) in his 165-pound final.

“It's all about adding points as often as I can in order to come out on top,” said Lopez, No. 7 in the state polls.

No. 1 Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, 27-4) impressed during his 12-7 victory over No. 3 Owen McGrory (Libertyville, 41-3) in the 215-pound final.

At that same weight, Buffalo Grove senior Cadon Watson (39-8) came back through the consolation bracket to secure his first appearance at state, and an opportunity to collect the first state medal since Gio Jackson did so in 2020.

