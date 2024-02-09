advertisement
News

New associate superintendent appointed in District 214

Posted February 09, 2024 3:36 pm
Christopher Placek
 

Kara Kendrick has been promoted to associate superintendent for student services in Northwest Suburban High School District 214.

Kendrick, associate principal for student services at Prospect High School since 2018, begins her new district-level, $211,064-a-year role in July, after her appointment was approved by the school board Thursday.

“She just exudes leadership, from her work ethic to the fact that she said ‘student’ probably 10 or 12 times in the interview,” said Superintendent Scott Rowe. “That’s how you hook my attention, is that ‘student’ is what drives you.”

Kendrick, a former dean of students at Maine South and Naperville North high schools, came to District 214 in 2013, working for five years as director of The Academy at Forest View, the district’s alternative school, and life, its transition program. She started her career as a special education teacher in downstate Normal.

Kendrick has a bachelor’s degree in education and special education and a master’s in educational administration from Illinois State University.

