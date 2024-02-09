Palatine topples Barrington to reach MSL title game

Palatine seniors Tommy Elter and Connor May wanted to make sure that Friday night was not going to be their last home game.

The duo combined for 30 points as Palatine held off Barrington 57-49.

The win enabled the Pirates (21-8, 8-2) to claim a share of the Mid-Suburban West title with Barrington (18-5, 8-2). It also gave Palatine the opportunity to represent the West in the MSL title game next Wednesday at Palatine.

The Pirates will meet MSL East co-champion Rolling Meadows. It will be a rematch of last year’s championship game which Palatine won at Rolling Meadows 54-52.

Elter, who is still recovering from an illness which kept him out of last week’s game at Fremd, scored seven of his 12 points in the first quarter. He said he can't wait for next Wednesday.

“It is exciting,” Elter said. “It is for the MSL championship and it's going to be a fun one. And it will be right here.”

May, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, said the Palatine fans give him and his teammates some added energy.

“All year we had our eyes set on winning the West and going to the MSL championship game,” May said. “That's what we have been working for. We are fueled by our fans. The whole community comes out for us. Our fans and the guys on the bench all bring energy.”

Palatine, which lost to Barrington 45-43 in overtime in December, knew it needed not only a win, but a victory by at least two points over Barrington. That would give the Pirates the opportunity to earn their second consecutive trip to the MSL title game.

“We talked back in November that we wanted to be in position to have that last game mean something,” Palatine coach Eric Millstone said. “We say all the time, you win with seniors. You get contributions from other people but you win with seniors. There is that sense of urgency. In Tommy and Connor’s case, they have been there and done that mentality.”

Palatine used the energy from a loud and enthusiastic home crowd to scoot to a 10-3 advantage. The Pirates used a tough defense that forced three turnovers and some staunch rebounding, especially on the offensive end, to lead 20-10 after the first quarter.

“It was one of those games we have been excited for the past week,” Elter said. “We had all week to prepare for it. We came out firing, all 32 minutes of it. We kept it going.”

Barrington, which was only in the game thanks to some early three-point shooting by Alec Schmidts, found its stride early in the second quarter.

Led by Nick Peipert, the Broncos converted four of their first four shots. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, Barrington’s pressure on the ball limited the Pirates to 1-of-7 shooting early as Barrington closed to 22-19.

The Pirates were then able to go on. 7-2 run to close out the half with a 29-20 lead.

Barrington pulled within 39-36 early in the fourth quarter on a basket by Peipert. But the Broncos just couldn't get any closer.

Palatine extended its lead to 53-45 with 1:52 left on a pair of free those by May. Two quick baskets by Peipert got it to 53-49 with 42 seconds left. But May and Elter each added free throws in the final 21 seconds as the Pirates held on.

“We were a little disappointed on how we played in the first half,” Barrington coach Brian Tucker said. “I love how our kids responded and battled back in the second half. I love the character of these kids. They are co-champs for a reason.”

Barrington was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Elgin sectional on Friday. The Broncos were led by Schmidts, who had 17 points, Peipert, who had 16 points and Oliver Gray, who finished with 13 points, 9 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Darrin Dick had eight points for Palatine while Tony Balanganayi and Kasey May each had seven points and Carter Monroe five points.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine boys basketball coach Eric Millstone talks the the Pirates’ starters before their game against Barrington on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Barrington’s Nick Peipert, left, looks to pass after Palatine’s Connor May cuts off his path to the basket on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Barrington’s Oliver Gray, left, steps past Palatine’s Darrin Dick on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Carter Monroe, right, shoots as Barrington’s Gabriel Gueyikian defends on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Connor May, front, gets to a loose ball ahead of Barrington’s Adam Baird on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Barrington boys basketball coach Bryan Tucker calls out to the team during their game on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine boys basketball coach Eric Millstone leads the Pirates against Barrington on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Barrington’s Oliver Gray grabs the ball between Palatine’s Tony Balanganayi, left, and Connor May on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Palatine’s Connor May, right, goes to the basket against Barrington’s Nick Peipert, middle, and Alec Schmidts on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Barrington’s Alec Schmidts, right, goes to the basket against Palatine defender Connor May on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 in Palatine.