Palatine school’s PTA raising funds after money in bank account disappears

Around this time of year, members of the Gray M. Sanborn Elementary School PTA in Palatine would be focused on planning events like their annual Dance-a-Thon.

Instead, the organization is scrambling to conduct additional fundraising to replenish money that’s gone missing under circumstances being investigated by Palatine police.

John Butler, the group’s interim treasurer, told PTA members this week that they have only $187 in a bank account that previously held nearly $13,000.

Much of the money was spent using a debit card issued in violation of a PTA policy, Butler told members.

The bank where the PTA keeps its account alerted the organization Jan. 17.

“It’s just really sad, because we have events planned for the kids and we promised teachers $80 apiece to buy supplies for their classrooms,” Butler said. “The gym teacher bought pies and prizes for a contest around Thanksgiving. I finally got to pay him back (this week). That was $350. It’s not a little bit of money. It’s a pretty good chunk of change for somebody.”

The PTA released a statement Friday announcing a series of measures aimed at preventing something similar from occurring.

The group also is trying to raise additional funds. Over the weekend, it raised $3,100, enough money to cover funding that’s been committed.

The Gray M. Sanborn Elementary School PTA is working to raise funds after much of the money in its bank account went missing under circumstances police are investigating. Daily Herald File Photo

Butler said the PTA needs startup money for the April Dance-a-Thon, its big fundraiser, to buy prizes for student participants, as well as hire a DJ and pay for decorations.

The PTA also has events planned for fifth graders and sixth graders.

Those who wish to contribute can visit givebacks.com and send money to Sanborn PTA’s Rally!