Another suspect charged in 2023 Arlington Heights jewelry store armed robbery

Michael G. Nichols Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Another suspect has been charged in the smash-and-grab armed robbery of an Arlington Heights jewelry store more than a year ago.

Michael G. Nichols, 40, of the 800 block of East 36th Place in Griffith, Indiana, was charged Thursday with one felony count of armed robbery stemming from the Jan. 25, 2023, heist at Persin & Robbin Jewelers, 24 S. Dunton Ave. He was taken into custody Monday, police said.

A judge denied a petition for detention during an initial hearing Thursday.

In November, authorities arrested and charged Cornell E. Martinez, 27, of the 3500 block of South Rhodes in Chicago, with armed robbery in connection with the holdup. At the time, police said evidence indicated there were co-conspirators, and they continued to actively investigate the case.

Authorities said three people entered the store and stole merchandise, then fled in a black 2021 Honda Accord sedan with Florida license plates.

Police said the masked suspects entered the store at 1:25 p.m. that day while armed with impact weapons, smashed multiple jewelry showcases, and stole several high-end pieces of jewelry. They left the immediate area, but the vehicle later was found unoccupied a couple blocks away.

Nichols is due back in court March 1 for a status hearing.