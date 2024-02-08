advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Business

Cuban restaurant coming to Des Plaines

Posted February 08, 2024 12:45 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Fans of media noche sandwiches, lechon asado and really strong coffee soon will have a new suburban restaurant to enjoy authentic Cuban cuisine.

Que Bola Cuban Café should open in late February at 1940 E. Touhy Ave., Des Plaines.

The roughly 1,100-square-foot spot will be a fast-casual restaurant serving Cuban dishes made on-site from scratch, co-owner Juan Manuel Fragoso said.

“We’re gonna have all the typical Cuban food,” Fragoso said. “Lechon, ropa vieja, croquetas, empanadas (and more).”

Fragoso is partnering with chef Marco Estrada at Que Bola. An 18-year veteran of the construction business, Fragoso said he initially was hired to work on the renovation but invested when the opportunity arose.

He previously had built a restaurant in Chicago for his sister and brother-in-law.

Fragoso and Estrada have applied for a $35,000 grant from the city's business assistance program to help cover the costs of improvements that already are underway. New signs and kitchen equipment are coming, and the electrical and plumbing systems will be modified, among other changes.

The city council was expected to discuss the grant request Monday night, but the matter was delayed to give the owners more time to finalize their documents.

Because the grant request is for more than $10,000, council approval is needed. If approved, the money will be delivered after work is completed.

Fragoso said construction is 95% done. He sounds eager to open, promising Latin food that’s “different from your typical tacos.”

A grand opening celebration will be scheduled, Fragoso said.

  Que Bola Cuban Cafe should open this spring at 1940 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines. It will feature media noche sandwiches, lechon asado and really strong coffee. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Que Bola Cuban Cafe will be a fast-casual restaurant serving Cuban dishes made on-site from scratch. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Des Plaines Dining Entertainment Small Business
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company