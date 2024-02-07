advertisement
News

Wisniewski to become Des Plaines’ first female city manager

Posted February 07, 2024 10:15 am
Russell Lissau
 

Des Plaines Assistant City Manager Dorothy Wisniewski has been tapped to succeed her longtime boss and become the suburb’s first female city manager, officials announced Wednesday.

Wisniewski, who also serves as finance director, will take the reins of the city staff effective April 1. She’ll succeed Michael Bartholomew, who recently announced his retirement.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead Des Plaines as its city manager,” Wisniewski said in a news release. “I look forward to building upon the progress we've made and working closely with the city council, staff and residents to continue moving Des Plaines forward.”

Bartholomew will stay on until March 31 to ensure a smooth transition, according to the release.

Wisniewski currently collects a $213,609 base salary. The terms of her new contract haven’t been finalized, a city spokeswoman said.

