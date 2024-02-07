Hoffman Estates man gets 6 days behind bars for grabbing police baton during Jan. 6 riot

A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a Hoffman Estates man to six days in prison for grabbing a police baton as officers tried to clear the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the building.

Tyng-Jing Yang, 61, pleaded guilty in September to civil disorder and was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Senior Judge John Bates, who also gave Yang two years of probation. Ahead of his sentencing, Yang told the judge he “got emotional” and “made the wrong call” by following people into the Capitol that day.

Yang is among more than 40 Illinois residents who have faced federal criminal charges as a result of the riot at the Capitol, which sparked a massive ongoing investigation.

See the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

Federal prosecutors say this image depicts Tyng-Jing Yang, left, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court records