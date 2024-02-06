Blackhawks to host Winter Classic again at Wrigley Field

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2009, file photo, fans cheer during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Red Wings and the Blackhawks at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The ballpark will host the Winter Classic again next season. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) AP

In the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the Blackhawks got some welcomed news Tuesday when the found out they'll be hosting the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field next season.

Numerous outlets cited league sources and reported the opponent will be the St. Louis Blues.

While the game is typically held on New Year's Day, no date has been set because the College Football Playoff quarterfinals will be played Dec. 31 (one game) and Jan. 1 (three games).

This will be the fourth Winter Classic for the Hawks and second at Wrigley Field — the other coming in 2009 when the Hawks fell 6-4 to Detroit.

The Hawks have yet to win a Winter Classic, losing at Washington in 2015, at St. Louis in 2017 and at Notre Dame Stadium to Boston in 2019.

The Hawks have also played in two Stadium Series games (in 2014 and '16).

“My last outdoor game memory was playing outdoor hockey when I was a kid,” said Hawks coach Luke Richardson. “So it’s an exciting opportunity.”