New tollway sticker is now online and at Jewel

New Illinois tollway sticker tags are now available at Jewel and online but there’s no rush if your transponder is still working. Courtesy Illinois tollway

The Illinois tollway’s new I-PASS sticker tag is available at Jewel-Osco stores and online as of Monday.

The agency is gradually transitioning to the smaller, cheaper devices but officials stressed there’s no need to swap your hard-case transponder right away if it’s still working.

Tollway board directors approved the switch to stickers in October. Unlike transponders, they’re free and customers’ $10 deposit for the originals will be transferred to I-PASS accounts upon replacement.

Another important difference is that stickers need to remain on windshields because they’ll stop working if removed. The devices use radio frequency identification (RFID) and there’s no battery.

The tollway is coordinating the introduction of stickers along with the E-ZPass consortium, of which it is a member. New stickers will function on all E-ZPass toll roads, located in 19 states.

Similar to transponders, stickers should be placed on the windshield at least an inch from the roof line and from the rearview mirror post.

Once you’ve updated, the tollway recommends recycling transponders because they contain batteries. To find locations that accept transponders, go to search.earth911.com, then type in your ZIP code and search for lithium-ion batteries.

And if you’re headed to the Chicago Auto Show, stickers will be available at the tollway’s booth from Saturday through Feb. 19.

For more information, go illinoistollway.com.