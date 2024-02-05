Metra ticket app woes continue Monday

Problems with Metra’s Ventra ticket app continued Monday. Technical issues began on Thursday, Feb. 1. Daily Herald file photo

Metra reported more dysfunction with its Ventra ticket app Monday morning on the heels of problems last week.

“The Ventra app is not functioning as intended, and customers trying to make purchases and even possibly launching tickets may experience issues,” officials said.

“We are working with our vendor to restore functionality. Updates will be provided.”

The app first crashed Thursday, the same day Metra was launching a new zoning and fare system.

On Sunday, the railroad announced it appeared the vendor, Cubic, had fixed the problem and was confident the app would perform during the morning rush.