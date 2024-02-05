‘They shot my son down like he was a dog’: Mother of man killed by Carol Stream police speaks out

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Bonnie Pigram says a few words about her son, Isaac Goodlow III, during a press conference on Monday in Carol Stream. Goodlow was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers over the weekend.

The family of a man killed Saturday by Carol Stream police say he was not a violent person and are demanding answers from authorities.

“They shot my son down like he was a dog. He would not harm a fly,” Bonnie Pigram, the mother of 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III, said at a news conference outside the apartment building where police shot Goodlow early Saturday morning.

And Henry Pigram, Goodlow’s uncle, said he suspects the outcome would have been different if Isaac Goodlow III, 30, were not Black.

“Isaac represents a million young Black men that are kind and good. Sure, they got some issues. But at the end of the day, he would not harm a fly. He would not do anything against a police officer’s commands. He’s not that kind of kid,” Henry Pigram said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth conducts a press conference on Monday for the family of Isaac Goodlow III, who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers over the weekend.

Carol Stream police say they were called around 4:15 a.m. to the apartment on the 200 block of East St. Charles Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. In a news release, they said it was “a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation.” Goodlow was a suspect, they said. Two officers fired shots, police said.

The officers’ body cameras were operating, the village said.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department.

The Public Integrity Unit of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.

“This is a very tragic incident that occurred in our community. That’s why we will move forward in a way that respects everyone involved in this tragedy,” Carol Stream President Frank Saverino said at Monday night’s village board meeting, after extending condolences to the family. “We also will respect the effort to gather facts and information in order to determine exactly what happened.

Saverino said the village will be “fully open and transparent.”

“We will be sharing as much information as we can publicly, including footage from police-worn body cameras and other relevant information, as soon as we are able to do so in a way that will not impede the independent investigation while also being sensitive to Mr. Goodlow’s family,” Saverino said.

Village Manager William Holmer said Monday afternoon that the village is waiting for information from the outside investigation.

As for whether race was a factor, “We don’t believe that to be true,” Holmer said.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Michael Pigram, right, is consoled by Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef during a press conference for Pigram's brother, Isaac Goodlow III, who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers over the weekend.

Andrew Stroth, the attorney for Goodlow’s family, said a woman called the police on Saturday.

Stroth has written to the Carol Stream mayor and the police chief, demanding they preserve all evidence. He has also requested that the family be able to view the body-camera footage.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, left, conducts a press conference on Monday for the family of Isaac Goodlow III who was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers over the weekend. Isaac's sister, Kyenna McConico, second from left, says a few words as family members console each other.

“A Black man, unarmed, was shot in the sanctity of his own home,” Stroth said.

“ … This family wants to make sure what happened to Isaac does not happen to anybody else.” Stroth said that Goodlow had overcome “significant health challenges,” including a case of meningitis and having bipolar disorder.

He said the shooting was “unjustified.”

Henry Pigram said Goodlow was poised to release an album of rap music.

Stroth and the family did not take questions from reporters.

Stroth said the family has not filed a lawsuit but may after learning more information.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth prays with the family of Isaac Goodlow III before a press conference Monday to talk about Goodlow's fatal shooting by Carol Stream police officers over the weekend.

DuPage County court records indicate that Goodlow was charged with misdemeanor theft in 2021, alleging he stole a woman’s keys. He also was charged with domestic battery involving the same woman. But the case was dropped when she did not show up to testify. The woman tried to get emergency orders of protection against Goodlow, but they were denied for lack of sufficient evidence.

Goodlow also pleaded guilty to robbing a man of his cellphone in 2020.