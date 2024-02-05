Naperville man killed in Sunday crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash in Naperville Sunday.

According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, David Overstreet, of Naperville, died when his car struck a tree at the intersection of Naper Boulevard and 87th Street.

A final ruling on the cause of death will be determined following an autopsy and toxicological reports, according to a news release.

According to Naperville police, a blue Toyota Scion was southbound on Naper Boulevard near 87th Street when it crossed the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a tree. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Naperville Police Sgt. Derek Zook said there were no other passengers in the car. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.