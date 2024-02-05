Boys basketball / Top 20

Records through Feb. 4

Team Comment

1. Waubonsie V. (23-1) Bolingbrook ends perfect season despite Coleman’s 31

2. Benet (20-5) Tough 0-2 weekend, now tied for ESCC lead

3. Lake Park (24-3) Cerese dagger caps wild double OT win over Glenbard N.

4. Warren (24-4) Gets second shot at Lake Forest on Tuesday

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Alex Daniels and his Warren teammates can tie Lake Forest for the NSC lead with a win on Tuesday. The Blue Devils are No. 4 in this week’s Top 20.

5. Downers North (22-4) Trojans 7-1 in last 8

6. York (21-6) Can tie Downers North for WSS lead on Saturday

7. Lake Zurich (17-7) Lost in final seconds of OT to NSC leader Lake Forest

8. Stevenson (17-8) Only 39 points in Lake Forest loss

9. Crystal Lake South (23-2) Survived scare vs. Cary-Grove

10. Prospect (20-6) Terpins nails game-winner vs. Hersey

11. Neuqua Valley (20-7) Surprising losses to Metea, Hampshire

12. Palatine (20-8) Huge game Friday vs. Barrington

13. Barrington (18-4) Broncos 10-1 in last 11

14. Rolling Meadows (19-7) Plays 21-5 Glenbrook North on Tuesday

15. Metea Valley (17-9) Impressive win over Neuqua Valley

16. Conant (14-10) Lathos 20 points in tight loss to Palatine

17. Fremd (15-8) Williams 21 points, 13 boards vs. Palatine

18. Glenbard North (17-9) Now have lost 2 in double OT

19. West Aurora (16-9) Blackhawks 2-5 in last 7

20. Batavia (16-8) Struggled late in Geneva loss

Others to watch: St. Francis 16-10, Wheaton North 15-10, Downers Grove South 18-7, Leyden 21-5, Fenton 23-4, Wheaton Warrenville South 13-14, Kaneland 20-4, Geneva 13-12, Grayslake Central 17-8, Schaumburg 14-13