Boys basketball / Top 20
Records through Feb. 4
Team Comment
1. Waubonsie V. (23-1) Bolingbrook ends perfect season despite Coleman’s 31
2. Benet (20-5) Tough 0-2 weekend, now tied for ESCC lead
3. Lake Park (24-3) Cerese dagger caps wild double OT win over Glenbard N.
4. Warren (24-4) Gets second shot at Lake Forest on Tuesday
5. Downers North (22-4) Trojans 7-1 in last 8
6. York (21-6) Can tie Downers North for WSS lead on Saturday
7. Lake Zurich (17-7) Lost in final seconds of OT to NSC leader Lake Forest
8. Stevenson (17-8) Only 39 points in Lake Forest loss
9. Crystal Lake South (23-2) Survived scare vs. Cary-Grove
10. Prospect (20-6) Terpins nails game-winner vs. Hersey
11. Neuqua Valley (20-7) Surprising losses to Metea, Hampshire
12. Palatine (20-8) Huge game Friday vs. Barrington
13. Barrington (18-4) Broncos 10-1 in last 11
14. Rolling Meadows (19-7) Plays 21-5 Glenbrook North on Tuesday
15. Metea Valley (17-9) Impressive win over Neuqua Valley
16. Conant (14-10) Lathos 20 points in tight loss to Palatine
17. Fremd (15-8) Williams 21 points, 13 boards vs. Palatine
18. Glenbard North (17-9) Now have lost 2 in double OT
19. West Aurora (16-9) Blackhawks 2-5 in last 7
20. Batavia (16-8) Struggled late in Geneva loss
Others to watch: St. Francis 16-10, Wheaton North 15-10, Downers Grove South 18-7, Leyden 21-5, Fenton 23-4, Wheaton Warrenville South 13-14, Kaneland 20-4, Geneva 13-12, Grayslake Central 17-8, Schaumburg 14-13