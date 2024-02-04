‘Truly invaluable’: Hanover Township opens new emergency services station

Hanover Township officials dedicated a new emergency services station on Saturday, formally opening a facility from which volunteers will respond to emergencies and other events where assistance is needed.

Hanover Township officials formally opened a new emergency services station in Bartlett on Saturday. The facility will home to a volunteer force that responds to emergencies and other events where assistance is needed. Courtesy of Hanover Township

Located at 300 S. Route 59 in Bartlett, the station will serve as the headquarters for the Hanover Township Department of Emergency Services and its volunteer officers. It features 12 vehicle bays, training and communications rooms, a kitchen, overnight quarters, and equipment rooms.

“It was important for the township that a professional agency have a professional facility,” Township Supervisor Brian P. McGuire said. “With the support of so many of our partners, local leaders and residents, this station will be here to support the community for many years to come.”

Created in 2009, the township’s department of emergency services is trained to respond to a wide range of emergencies and nonemergency events to assist primary first responders or operate independently during natural and human-made disasters.

“There’s no question that our ability to better respond to emergencies 24 hours a day is greatly improved with this new facility,” said Mike Crews, the director of township emergency services. “The culture we are able to create with our volunteers working and training together at this station is truly invaluable.”

The department frequently assists first responders with traffic control, scene lighting, and aerial drone support and surveillance. On fire scenes, its officers provide hose rolling and decontamination services for firefighters to remove cancer-causing carcinogens from their gear. The department also provides search-and-rescue response across the region, officials said.

Officer Jesse Rodriguez provides a tour Saturday of Hanover Township's new emergency services station in Bartlett. Courtesy of Hanover Township

The department has been certified by the Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security and is also an associate member of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 2, as well as the Illinois Search and Rescue Council.

For information on how to join the department, contact the township at (630) 837-0301 or email htes@hanover-township.org.

Hanover Township dedicated its new emergency services station Saturday in Bartlett. It features 12 vehicle bays, training and communications rooms, a kitchen, overnight quarters, and equipment rooms. Courtesy of Hanover Township